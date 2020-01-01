About this product

Our extra strength tincture delivers an exceptionally pure oil at an unbeatable price. Crafted for daily users, every 4oz RYTE™ bottle contains 8000mg of CBD – four months of daily 67mg servings – for just $1.41 a day versus competitors at $3.50 or more. With RYTE™ extracts, you’ll never sacrifice quality for affordability. Our products are CO2-extracted, chemical-free, and 3rd party lab-tested for potency, pesticides, and heavy metals. RYTE™ believes quality products should be accessible to everyone. Through our vertical integration model, we keep costs low while upholding stringent quality standards from farm to final product. The RYTE™ 8000mg CBD tincture, a precise blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT oil, is one of the most palatable oils on the market. Golden in color, with a light and easy finish, seasoned CBD users will truly appreciate the level of refinement we apply to every RYTE™ product.