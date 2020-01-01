About this product

We’re make it as easy as possible to try our exceptionally pure oil with this trial/travel size version of our regular strength Tincture. Each 15ml bottle contains 500mg CBD; that’s 33mg / day of CBD for 15 days – at a price of just $17.49! And we’ll also ship it to you for free. The RYTE™ 500mg CBD tincture, a precise blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT oil, is one of the most palatable oils on the market. Golden in color, with a light and easy finish, seasoned CBD users will truly appreciate the level of refinement we apply to every RYTE™ product. RYTE™ believes quality products should be accessible to everyone. Through our vertical integration model, we keep costs low while upholding stringent quality standards from farm to table.