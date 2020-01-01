About this product

Our regular strength tincture delivers an exceptionally pure oil at an unbeatable price. Crafted for daily users, every Regular Strength RYTE™ bottle contains 4000 mg of CBD – four months of CBD for just 83 cents/day, versus competitors at $2.00 or more. Our CBD is made Every day for Everybody. The RYTE™ 4000 mg Regular Strength, Value-Sized CBD tincture gives you a precise blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and organic MCT oil, making this tincture one of the most palatable oils on the market. Golden in color with a light and easy finish, seasoned CBD users will truly appreciate the level of refinement we apply to every RYTE™ product. RYTE™ believes quality products should be accessible to everyone. Through our vertical integration model, we keep costs low while upholding stringent quality standards from farm to table.