Sleepdog25
on December 7th, 2019
Absolutely love this sativa strain. Gives you a jovial hi not too heavy not too light. This is very rare in a 1:1 ratio. It has been difficult to find in the dispensaries lately because it's that good
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1:1 Arayah Sunshine Cartridge 0.5g by RYTHM
