About this product

PAX DEVICE REQUIRED! The strain Otto has been speculated to come from two landrace strains, an Afghani and a Thai. This strain was bred specifically for medical patients looking for the medicinal benefits of a CBD strain with almost no psychoactive effects from THC. Otto can be used on its own to treat inflammation, anxiety, and fatigue, or it can be mixed with a higher THC strain to aid in pain relief. The flavor and aroma are mild and earthy.