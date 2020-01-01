Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
PAX DEVICE REQUIRED! The strain Otto has been speculated to come from two landrace strains, an Afghani and a Thai. This strain was bred specifically for medical patients looking for the medicinal benefits of a CBD strain with almost no psychoactive effects from THC. Otto can be used on its own to treat inflammation, anxiety, and fatigue, or it can be mixed with a higher THC strain to aid in pain relief. The flavor and aroma are mild and earthy.
