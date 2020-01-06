 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
2:1 Sweet Mint Disposable Pen 0.3g

by RYTHM

5.02
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges 2:1 Sweet Mint Disposable Pen 0.3g

About this product

2:1 Sweet Mint Disposable Pen 0.3g by RYTHM

2 customer reviews

5.02

Mindful_Relief

Pros: calming, body relaxing, slightly focused. Good for sitting on couch and watching a movie or right before bed. Perfect for insomnia and anxiety. Cons: dry mouth, slight munchies

Nycticebus

This is a great pen for my anxiety- relaxing without feeling too buzzed. It has a reliable, great tasting draw as well.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/