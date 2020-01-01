Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 6 other stores nearby
Strain Lineage: GMO x Trophy Wife Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
Be the first to review this product.
Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency.