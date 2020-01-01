 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Afternoon Delight - Balance

by rythm

About this product

Strain Lineage: GMO x Trophy Wife Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/