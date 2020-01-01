 Loading…

Hybrid

Afternoon Delight - Balanced Cartridge 0.5g

by rythm

Afternoon Delight - Balanced Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00

About this product

Rythm Balance 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

About this strain

Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/