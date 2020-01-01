 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Agent Orange - Energize Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Agent Orange - Energize Cartridge 1g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Agent Orange - Energize Cartridge 1g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Agent Orange - Energize Cartridge 1g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Agent Orange - Energize Cartridge 1g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$100.00

Also at 11 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rythm Energize 1g Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Agent Orange

Agent Orange
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/