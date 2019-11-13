xDdAaVvEex on October 14th, 2019

This is the first "brand name" flower I've had outside of CA labels and I'm very impressed. At first glance, I was skeptical about the potency because the buds are not covered in crystals. One bowl proved me wrong. This has a very distinct buzz/high that, for me, is calming but not sedating and (just shy of) euphoric. As someone with social anxiety, it's perfect for going out in crowds and that kind of thing. The label's test results list six terpenes (more than I've seen before), and the effects of all of them are clearly present to an impressive degree.