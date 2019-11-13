pandasfoiegras84
on November 13th, 2019
Great Flower.
RYTHM flower is born of an ever-evolving genetic library developed by a national network of master growers. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Relish in this exclusive Hidden Hills cut that balances flavors with an earthy and citrus bouquet. Once you indulge, you might even feel happy and proud like royalty yourself!
on October 14th, 2019
This is the first "brand name" flower I've had outside of CA labels and I'm very impressed. At first glance, I was skeptical about the potency because the buds are not covered in crystals. One bowl proved me wrong. This has a very distinct buzz/high that, for me, is calming but not sedating and (just shy of) euphoric. As someone with social anxiety, it's perfect for going out in crowds and that kind of thing. The label's test results list six terpenes (more than I've seen before), and the effects of all of them are clearly present to an impressive degree.
on October 9th, 2019
I'm a heavy smoker and this bud lived up to the hype. Gotta be in my top 5. 👍🏻👍🏻