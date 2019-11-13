 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. French King

French King

by RYTHM

RYTHM Cannabis Flower French King

RYTHM flower is born of an ever-evolving genetic library developed by a national network of master growers. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Relish in this exclusive Hidden Hills cut that balances flavors with an earthy and citrus bouquet. Once you indulge, you might even feel happy and proud like royalty yourself!

xDdAaVvEex

This is the first "brand name" flower I've had outside of CA labels and I'm very impressed. At first glance, I was skeptical about the potency because the buds are not covered in crystals. One bowl proved me wrong. This has a very distinct buzz/high that, for me, is calming but not sedating and (just shy of) euphoric. As someone with social anxiety, it's perfect for going out in crowds and that kind of thing. The label's test results list six terpenes (more than I've seen before), and the effects of all of them are clearly present to an impressive degree.

Lanemeyer03

I'm a heavy smoker and this bud lived up to the hype. Gotta be in my top 5. 👍🏻👍🏻

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/