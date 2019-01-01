About this product

RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately. Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. This Maryland artisan blend of cannabis oil pairs Chem Dog, with its distinct diesel-like aroma with Strainbow3 (Jesus OG, Plushberry, Bubba Kush) brings a lemony aroma from the Jesus OG. Complemented by the stand out berry aroma from the Plushberry, with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee from the Bubba Kush.