Lavender Jones Balance Live Sugar
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM concentrates are thoughtfully extracted from the finest hand-trimmed flower to preserve rich terpene profiles. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Depending on consistency, live concentrates can be vaporized, smoked, and/or dabbed. Lavender Jones is perfect for relaxation and euphoria. Enter a dreamy forest of lavender and oak with this soothing hybrid.
About this strain
Lavender Jones
Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.