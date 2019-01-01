Maui Wowie Balance PAX ERA Pod .5g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM for PAX Era offers a solvent-free vaping experience with consistent potency and flavor. PAX High Intensity Pods produce maximum vapor draw and dual wicks absorb from both sides so oil isn’t wasted. Maui Wowie is a tropical hybrid strain full of fruity, pineapple flavors. Born on the islands of Hawaii, this strain will help you feel happy and euphoric.
About this strain
Maui Wowie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.