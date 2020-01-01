Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 13 other stores nearby
Strain Lineage: Black Domina x Afghani #1 Taste/Aroma Notes: It has a peppery and spicy hintwith a sugary exhale; Black Afghan provides a cerebral highthat builds slowly until it spreads to the rest of the body. You’ll experience a series of relaxing waves followed by an influx of powerful effects.; pepper/ gas; Scents of rich earthy spices dominate with sweet and woody overtone; It has a peppery and spicy hint with a sugary exhale Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Be the first to review this product.
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.