 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Black Afghan Relax Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Black Afghan Relax Cartridge 0.5g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Black Afghan Relax Cartridge 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Black Afghan Relax Cartridge 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Black Afghan Relax Cartridge 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00

Also at 13 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Lineage: Black Domina x Afghani #1 Taste/Aroma Notes: It  has  a  peppery  and  spicy  hintwith  a  sugary  exhale;  Black  Afghan  provides  a  cerebral  highthat  builds  slowly  until  it  spreads  to  the  rest  of  the  body.  You’ll  experience a  series  of  relaxing  waves  followed  by an  influx  of  powerful  effects.; pepper/ gas; Scents  of  rich  earthy  spices  dominate  with  sweet  and  woody  overtone; It  has  a  peppery  and  spicy  hint with  a  sugary  exhale Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Afghan

Black Afghan

Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/