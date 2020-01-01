 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Blue Frost - Relax

by rythm

Cannabinoids

THC
23.0%
CBD
0.0%
$15.00

About this product

Strain Lineage: Blue Monster x Jack Frost Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is very pungent, an earthy-berry fragrance with a distinctive cheesy finish; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The effect blends a light body high with a verysubstantial head high that will leave you relaxed, euphoric, and probably a bit giggly. Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

About this strain

Blue Frost

Blue Frost
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/