Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Strain Lineage: Blue Monster x Jack Frost Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is very pungent, an earthy-berry fragrance with a distinctive cheesy finish; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The effect blends a light body high with a verysubstantial head high that will leave you relaxed, euphoric, and probably a bit giggly. Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.