  5. Colorado Chem - Balance

Colorado Chem - Balance

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower Colorado Chem - Balance
About this product

Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

1 customer review

LincolnCanna21

Very uplifting, the high gradually increases with an overwhelming feeling of content, happiness and relaxation. I used the .3 mg Rythm disposable to experience this strain.

About this strain

Colorado Chem

Colorado Chem

Colorado Chem is a hybrid strain that took 2nd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/