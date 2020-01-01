 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cookies and Dream Cartridge 0.5g

by rythm

Cookies and Dream Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cookies and Dream Cartridge 0.5g by rythm

About this strain

Cookies Haze

Cookies Haze

Bred by Kannabia Seed Company, Cookies Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghan and Super Silver Haze. With sweet fruity flavors resembling gummy bears, this heavy THC strain packs a creative, euphoric buzz, great for outdoor daytime activities. The buds are large and dense so keep an eye out for bud rot if growing in damp conditions.

Cookies Haze grows tall and slender with long stamens and resembles the form of a pine tree. It’s easy to grow and take care of, and highly resistant to pests—especially spider mites. It buds out enthusiastically, so put it into flower before the rest of your plants to keep it at 3-4’, or about 1 meter.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/