 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Critical Sensi Star - Relax Cartridge 0.5g

Critical Sensi Star - Relax Cartridge 0.5g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Critical Sensi Star - Relax Cartridge 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Critical Sensi Star - Relax Cartridge 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Critical Sensi Star - Relax Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Sensi Star

Critical Sensi Star

This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/