Damnesia

by RYTHM

RYTHM Cannabis Flower Damnesia

About this product

Damnesia by RYTHM

About this strain

Damnesia

Damnesia

A spin-off of the Amsterdam staple Amnesia Haze, Strain Hunters Seeds has crossed the Haze with another coffee shop powerhouse, AMS, to create a long-lasting hybrid. Damnesia has a pungent scent of spicy incense and black pepper. The strong cerebral effects are great for socializing and activating your creative juices but they can creep up slowly. Many search for this strain when looking for an uplifting, energetic solution to pain issues or when suffering from a lack of appetite.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/