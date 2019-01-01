Double Tangie Banana Balance Hits Cartridge 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
About this product
RYTHM Hits in Balance (hybrid) provide a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately.
About this strain
Double Tangie Banana
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.