 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Ghost OG Relax Hits Cartridge 1g

Ghost OG Relax Hits Cartridge 1g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Ghost OG Relax Hits Cartridge 1g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
75.4%
CBD
--
$105.00

Also at 4 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ghost OG Relax Hits Cartridge 1g by RYTHM

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/