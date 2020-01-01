 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

About this strain

Golden Tiger

Golden Tiger is a resinous flower created from two Thai strains and two separate Malawi cuts. Bred by Ace Seeds, this pure sativa flower is a complex blend of Koh Chang Thai and Hmong Thai crossed with Malawi and 3rd Generation Malawi. This powerful sativa is not for beginners, as it offers long-lasting stimulating effects often with a potent psychedelic bent. With a terpene profile that is bright with notes of floral spice and tart lemon, its vigorous physical and mental effects make this a sativa of the highest caliber. This strain’s long sativa lineage comes with a long 11 to 14 week flowering time.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/