Write a review
About this product

Strain Lineage: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/