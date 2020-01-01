Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Strain Lineage: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor
Be the first to review this product.