1:1 Shark Shock Heal Hits Cartridge 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
Cannabinoids
- THC
- --
- CBD
- --
$110.00
- at RISE Bethesda
- Open until 7:00 PM
- 18.7 miles away
Also at 1 other store nearby
Store updated
About this product
RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately. RYTHM Heal provides a welcome source of comfort with little to no psychoactive effect. CBD is a dependable option for those who need daylong relief.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
RYTHM
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/