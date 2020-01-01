 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Island Lime Haze - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g

Island Lime Haze - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Island Lime Haze - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Lineage: Lime Sativa x Hawaiian Landrace Taste/ Aroma Notes: Lime, Fruit, Sweet Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Island Haze

Island Haze

Island Haze is an uplifting sativa with euphoria and creativity on tap. This strain is a cross of Cannalope Haze and Blue Jam (Atomic Haze x Blueberry), giving this strain a double dose of fruity terpenes and Haze genetics. Known for its happy mental state and whimsical creativity, this strain’s effects can assist with depression and fatigue. The bright fruit-forward aroma also makes this strain a crowd pleaser and welcome addition to sunny days outdoors.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/