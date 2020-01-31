Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Rythm Balance 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
on January 31st, 2020
Excellent stuff! Don’t be fooled by THC being a little lower. It does the job fantastically! I suffer from sever back pain and fibromyalgia. This strain is very relaxing. Hits immediately. I use it ever morning to get rid of the pain. I haven’t tried it for anxiety yet but I have a good feeling it would help that too. No paranoia.
