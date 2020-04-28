 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lavender Jones - Balance PAX Pod 0.5g

Lavender Jones - Balance PAX Pod 0.5g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Lavender Jones - Balance PAX Pod 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Lavender Jones - Balance PAX Pod 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Lavender Jones - Balance PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rythm Balance 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs with the PAX Era device.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/