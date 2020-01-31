Krisincali79 on January 31st, 2020

Excellent stuff! Don’t be fooled by THC being a little lower. It does the job fantastically! I suffer from sever back pain and fibromyalgia. This strain is very relaxing. Hits immediately. I use it ever morning to get rid of the pain. I haven’t tried it for anxiety yet but I have a good feeling it would help that too. No paranoia.