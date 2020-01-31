Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
Lavender Jones Cartridge .5g by RYTHM
on January 31st, 2020
Excellent stuff! Don’t be fooled by THC being a little lower. It does the job fantastically! I suffer from sever back pain and fibromyalgia. This strain is very relaxing. Hits immediately. I use it ever morning to get rid of the pain. I haven’t tried it for anxiety yet but I have a good feeling it would help that too. No paranoia.
Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.