Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 1 other store nearby
Strain Lineage: Lemon Skunk X Cookies and Cream Taste/Aroma Notes: This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel; distinctive lemony and herbal flavors in the smoke Rythm Energize 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.