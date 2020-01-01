Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Strain Lineage: Ethos Cookies #12 x Mandarin Sunset R1V2 Taste/ Aroma Notes: Strong earth/ light orange Rythm Balance 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.