About this product

Strain Lineage: OG Kush Taste/ Aroma Notes: strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; The high opens with a strong head buzz that is both uplifting and calming. More pronounced is the body high, which brings you down into a heavy state of peacefulness and relaxation, leading to the urge toward very restful and refreshing sleep. Rythm Relax 1g Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!