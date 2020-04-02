Brn_80 on January 14th, 2020

Very calming, relaxing, creative boosting, and energizing. Very nice but doesn’t have the sleepy effect I was hoping for that it has been said to lead to. That bit was disappointing as I wanted this indica to help with anxiety and sleep. Horrible insomnia lately and this kept me up as opposed to putting me down. It also left me with a killer headache afterwards and even next day. Side effect of headache sucks! Otherwise, a great high but not what I was looking for.