Otto Cartridges

by RYTHM

About this product

Disposable Pen/Cartridge by Rythm .300 mg.

Cleopadera

I have epilepsy with waking seizures. I also have a good deal of pain from being hit by a car. I've used the Rythm Otto pre-loaded pen, and it works great. It calms my mind and body for sleep. I wish this product were available in my area in 500 mg cartridges and leaf.

Meldonna44

Was looking for a substitute for pre98 BubbaKush. This strain is a close match with its blend of moderate thc and high cod. Good for pain related to inflammation and anxiety

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.