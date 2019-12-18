Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Disposable Pen/Cartridge by Rythm .300 mg.
on December 18th, 2019
I have epilepsy with waking seizures. I also have a good deal of pain from being hit by a car. I've used the Rythm Otto pre-loaded pen, and it works great. It calms my mind and body for sleep. I wish this product were available in my area in 500 mg cartridges and leaf.
on November 24th, 2019
Was looking for a substitute for pre98 BubbaKush. This strain is a close match with its blend of moderate thc and high cod. Good for pain related to inflammation and anxiety