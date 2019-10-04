 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Otto - Heal

Otto - Heal

by rythm

Skip to Reviews
5.01
rythm Cannabis Flower Otto - Heal
rythm Cannabis Flower Otto - Heal
rythm Cannabis Flower Otto - Heal

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Lineage: FSL 1-3 x Nepali Watermelon Hashplant Taste/Aroma Notes: Lavendar, Fruity, Hash Rythm Heal premium flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed CBD-rich strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Sgt.Hippie

Otto by Rythm GTI: Heal vape pen. This is my day to day strain. Otto vape is a very nice medical strain. It calms my PTSD symptoms greatly. I feel relaxed, calm, elevated mood and any physical pain melts away. It slows my mind down so I can focus. When I use this strain during the day I can focus on a task. During the evening this strain eases my pain and helps me relax and watch tv then drift off to sleep. I do get high off this strain after three drawls. One to two drawls will be sufficient to achieve results and be at your job. I had injuries to my knees, shoulders, neck and foot and the medicine effects of this strain are great for pain relief.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/