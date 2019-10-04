Sgt.Hippie on October 4th, 2019

Otto by Rythm GTI: Heal vape pen. This is my day to day strain. Otto vape is a very nice medical strain. It calms my PTSD symptoms greatly. I feel relaxed, calm, elevated mood and any physical pain melts away. It slows my mind down so I can focus. When I use this strain during the day I can focus on a task. During the evening this strain eases my pain and helps me relax and watch tv then drift off to sleep. I do get high off this strain after three drawls. One to two drawls will be sufficient to achieve results and be at your job. I had injuries to my knees, shoulders, neck and foot and the medicine effects of this strain are great for pain relief.