 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Kush - Balance Cartridge 0.5g

Pineapple Kush - Balance Cartridge 0.5g

by rythm

Skip to Reviews
1.01
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Kush - Balance Cartridge 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Kush - Balance Cartridge 0.5g
rythm Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Kush - Balance Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rythm Balance 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Kyking10

Terrible assembly! ALL RYTHM carts are poorly constructed and fall apart if you hope to make one last. I’ve wasted hundreds of dollars on oil concentrates that end up disassembling in a pocket or golf bag for more than a few hours. Will not purchase again.

About this strain

Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/