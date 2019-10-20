 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Brownie Scout Disposable Pen 0.3g

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Relax (indica) provides waves of cozy tranquility for promoting a restful night’s sleep and reducing stress. Brownie Scout is a slightly spicy but slightly sweet cookie strain that will satisfy all of your cravings. Relax and enjoy the euphoric effects of this indica strain.

luvsmebunches

Something that actually calmed me down enough that my pain and anxiety disappeared. It’s amazing.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/