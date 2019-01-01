Querkle Disposable Pen 0.3g
by RYTHMWrite a review
About this product
RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Relax (indica) provides waves of cozy tranquility for promoting a restful night’s sleep and reducing stress.
About this brand
RYTHM
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.