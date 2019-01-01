Blue Dream Balance PAX ERA Pod .5g
About this product
Rythm for PAX ERA PODs contain flavorful cannabis oil or live resin in best selling RYTHM strains. The PAX Era High Intensity Pod system delivers maximum vapor per draw, immediate effects, rich flavor and is customizable and compatible with the PAX mobile app. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.42% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.18% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.03% Pinene (alertness) - 0.24% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.06% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.03% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Terpene levels may vary. Lineage: Blueberry indica with the Sativa Haze Taste and aroma: Blueberry, Sweet, Berry Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative Medical Uses: Stress, Depression, Pain, Headaches, Fatigue Comments: Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
