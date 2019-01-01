ACDC Balance Hits Cartridge .5g
by RYTHM
About this product
RYTHM Hits in Balance (hybrid) provide a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately.
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.