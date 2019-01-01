 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Banana Split HITS Cartridge 0.5g

Banana Split HITS Cartridge 0.5g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Banana Split HITS Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Hits in Balance (hybrid) provide a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately. Sweet bubblegum and fruity strawberry notes create a perfect balance in RYTHM Banana Split. What’s left? Effects that are split between euphoria and happiness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/