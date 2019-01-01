Honey Banana Balance Hits Cartridge .5g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Hits in Balance (hybrid) provide a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Honey Bananas
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.