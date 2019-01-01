About this product

RYTHM Hits in Balance (hybrid) provide a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. RYTHM Hits are premium glass chamber vape cartridges that use CCELL Ceramic Technology to ensure uniform heating. The USB rechargeable 510 thread battery is sold separately. A house blend of several cannabis strains (Alchemy, Jack Skellington, Jack the Ripper, Jillybean and Querkle) along with their cannabis rich terpenes. Every small batch blend of Strainbow will be different than the next.