  5. Banana Split Balance Disposable Pen .3g

Banana Split Balance Disposable Pen .3g

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. Sweet bubblegum and fruity strawberry notes create a perfect balance in this hybrid strain. What’s left? Effects that are split between euphoria and happiness.

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/