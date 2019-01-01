Banana Split Balance Disposable Pen .3g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. Sweet bubblegum and fruity strawberry notes create a perfect balance in this hybrid strain. What’s left? Effects that are split between euphoria and happiness.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Banana Split
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.