Black Cherry Soda Balance Disposable Pen 0.3g

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Singles are disposable vape pens. It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Ideal for inexperienced consumers. Affordable price meets sought-after potency. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Enjoy day or night, at home or on-the-go. Cherry and cola pop out in RYTHM Black Cherry Cola, a hybrid strain. You'll feel relaxed, happy, and bubbly - perhaps even giggly.

About this strain

Black Cherry Soda

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/