 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g

Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC - .56 THCA -16.99 CBDA - 1.98 Myrcene (sedative) - .17% Pinene (alertness) - .30% Limonene (elevates mood) - .08% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - .07% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.38% Exact terpene levels may vary. Lineage: Banana Kush X Bubble Berry Taste and Aroma: Sweet, fruity, strawberries, bubblegum Medical Uses: Anxiety, appetite stimulant, chronic pain, depression Effects: Euphoric, pleasant, relaxing, uplifting Comments: An award winning indica dominant hybrid (70/30) with an amazing terpene profile. This strain has quickly become a favorite among staff and customers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/