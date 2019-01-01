Blueberry Headband Disposable Pen 0.3g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC - .56 THCA -16.99 CBDA - 1.98 Myrcene (sedative) - .17% Pinene (alertness) - .30% Limonene (elevates mood) - .08% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - .07% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.38% Exact terpene levels may vary. Lineage: Banana Kush X Bubble Berry Taste and Aroma: Sweet, fruity, strawberries, bubblegum Medical Uses: Anxiety, appetite stimulant, chronic pain, depression Effects: Euphoric, pleasant, relaxing, uplifting Comments: An award winning indica dominant hybrid (70/30) with an amazing terpene profile. This strain has quickly become a favorite among staff and customers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.