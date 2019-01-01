 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert)

Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert)

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Cannabis Flower Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lineage- Girl Scout Cookies X Pink Panties Taste and aroma- Earthy, skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like Medical uses- Stress, Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Lack of Appetite Effects-Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative Comments- Heir to the Girl Scout Cookies throne is Sunset Sherbet (or Sunset Sherbert), an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Sunset Sherbet inherits the genetic lineage of its Girl Scout Cookies parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. THC - 0.67 THCA - 21.58 CBDA - 0.95 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.09% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.42% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.09% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.19% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.10% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.10% Exact terpene levels may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/