Jack Skellington Disposable Pen 0.3g

by RYTHM

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington by Subcool's The Dank is a 70% sativa cross between Killer Queen and Jack the Ripper. TGA sought out the most resin-heavy phenotypes of each parent for an ideal, crystal-coated offspring. With a fruity citrus and diesel aroma, Jack Skellington promises an intensely psychoactive experience that brings creativity and introspection to a new level. Jack Skellington flowers in 8 weeks indoors and thrives in sea of green (SOG) setups.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/