Pineapple Skunk Disposable Pen 0.3g
by RYTHMWrite a review
About this product
About this strain
Pineapple Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.