Lineage: African Landrace Genetics Taste & Aroma: Rich, spicy caramel, licorice, citrus and minty undertones Medical Uses: Epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and other seizure related illnesses Effects: Soaring sativa high, energetic, very clear and cerebral The Clinic Strain Comments: One of nature’s true gems, this landrace sativa’s genetics are just as they were placed on earth and meant for us. Myrcene (sedative) 0.50% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) 0.20% Linalool (stress relief) 0.07% Pinene (alertness) 0.20% Limonene (elevates mood) 1.20% Exact terpene levels may vary.
