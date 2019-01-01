About this product
Lineage: Island Sweet Skunk x (Hawaiian x Romulan) Taste & Aroma: Citrus, tropical, hints of spice Medical Uses: Anxiety, chronic pain, loss of appetite Effects: Soaring cerebral high, very uplifting with a mild body high Comments: A great daytime strain because of it’s sativa effects but not overwhelming. THC - 0.95 THCA - 24.47 CBDA - 0.99 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.40% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.05% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.50% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.08% Exact terpene levels may vary.
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.