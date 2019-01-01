 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Golden Goat

by RYTHM

Golden Goat

Lineage: Island Sweet Skunk x (Hawaiian x Romulan) Taste & Aroma: Citrus, tropical, hints of spice Medical Uses: Anxiety, chronic pain, loss of appetite Effects: Soaring cerebral high, very uplifting with a mild body high Comments: A great daytime strain because of it’s sativa effects but not overwhelming. THC - 0.95 THCA - 24.47 CBDA - 0.99 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.40% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.05% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.50% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.08% Exact terpene levels may vary.

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.